USDCAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Canada Retail Trade and 112 pips price movement

2015-03-20 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - Retail Sales]
==========Canada Retail Sales Decline 1.7% in January
Canadian retail sales dropped at a steeper-than-anticipated pace in January, reaching the lowest level in 10 months, on a decline in receipts from gasonline stations.
Retail sales decreased 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted 41.36 billion Canadian dollars ($32.50 billion) in January, Statistics Canada said Friday, whereas market expectations were for a 0.8% decline, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.
USDCAD M5: 48 pips price movement by CAD - Retail Sales news event :
- past data is -1.8%
- forecast data is -0.7%
- actual data is -1.7% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level. It's the primary gauge of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.
