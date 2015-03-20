Weekly digest March 16-20: What Fed move means for economy, Gold major shift, Iran talks and their impact on oil
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest March 16-20: What Fed move means for economy, Gold major shift, Iran talks and their impact on oil

20 March 2015, 13:43
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: What Federal Reserve's decision means for economy

This week's main events, analysis: Eurozone inflation, UK budget, Iran talks

Forex news: Overview

Commodity market news: Overview

Company news: Sony's PlayStation, Amazon testing drones in US, Apple joining Dow Jones, world's most ethical companies

Self-development for traders: Technical price pattern analysis, habits of exceptional leaders, Thursday reads

#gold, crude oil, EUR/USD, Fed, Apple, weekly digest, FOMC, Samsung, economy news