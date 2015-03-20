Weekly digest March 16-20: What Fed move means for economy, Gold major shift, Iran talks and their impact on oil

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: What Federal Reserve's decision means for economy
- Wall Street Journal: What Does Latest Fed Move Mean for Economy?
- MarketWatch: In a mad post-Fed world, oil could be heading to $40 again
- MQL5 Blogs: Yellen: Strong dollar is weighing on exports and inflation
- CNBC: Markets shrug off Fed move—Is that a mistake?
- London Evening Standard: Jim Armitage: Yellen triggered the Footsie’s rise, not Osborne’s Budget
- Wall Street Journal: Recap: Fed Decision and Janet Yellen’s Press Conference
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Fed will not raise rates in 2015 and why Chinese stocks are better than US equities - Analyst
- Barron's: Will the Party Finally End for Stocks?
This week's main events, analysis: Eurozone inflation, UK budget, Iran talks
- MarketWatch: Key part of the gold market will see a major shift today
- MQL5 Blogs: Eurozone inflation rate at minus 0.3%, up from January's minus 0.6%
- The Guardian: The Guardian view on spending cuts: unspeakable horrors
- The Guardian: Britain's budget surpluses and economic policy gaps
- MQL5 Blogs: EC unveils Tax Transparency Package as measure to combat corporate tax avoidance
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of Japan: 2% inflation remains target, as oil decline will 'disappear eventually'
- MarketWatch: Greece says it will send list of reforms, stick to agreed plan: Merkel
- MQL5 Blogs: Poll: Number of Germans who want Greece out of euro is growing
- Wall Street Journal: Iran Talks Stall Over Ending of Sanctions
- Reuters: EU ministers set for further Iran talks - sources
- Chicago Tribune: Iran can add million barrels of oil but needs help for more
Forex news: Overview
- FXEmpire: Forex Markets Correcting After FOMC Volatility
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD: Crazy 900-Pip "Roundtrip" - The coming EURUSD rally will be like that
- FXStreet: EUR/USD long for 1.1000 – GrowthAces
- Investing.com: Dollar slips lower vs. rivals in quiet trade
- FXStreet: GBP/USD steadies on rise in gilt yields
- MQL5 Blogs: USDCHF Technical Analysis: prices are wedged too closely between near-term support and resistance levels
- MarketWatch: Beijing helps to drive the yuan higher
Commodity market news: Overview
- FXEmpire: Crude Oil Forecast March 20, 2015, Technical Analysis
- CNBC: Brent oil falls below $54 on OPEC output, Iran
- Reuters: Brent oil falls towards $54 on OPEC output, Iran
- Wall Street Journal: A Brent Benchmark With No Brent Oil?
- MQL5 Blogs: OPEC report: China and Middle East will spur oil demand in 2015
- Forbes: Is Oil Getting Ready To Plunge Below $40?
- Nasdaq: Gold soars for second straight day, following Yellen's dovish comments
- MQL5 Blogs: ANZ: Gold demand in Asia is set to double by 2030
- CNBC: Gold hovers near 2-week high, set for weekly gain
- FXEmpire: Comex High Grade Copper Futures (HG) Technical Analysis – March 20, 2015 Forecast
- The Guardian: London Metal Exchange urged to act swiftly over 'broken' aluminium market
Company news: Sony's PlayStation, Amazon testing drones in US, Apple joining Dow Jones, world's most ethical companies
- MQL5 Blogs: Apple plans to launch online TV service in September
- CBS News: Apple joins the Dow
- BBC News: AT&T loses $40m due to legal error
- Forbes: iPhone 6 Vs Galaxy S6 And Galaxy S6 Edge: Samsung Gatecrashes Apple
- CNNMoney: Google abused its monopoly power, FTC experts found
- MQL5 Blogs: Yahoo shuts China office, cuts 350 jobs
- BBC News: US approves Amazon drone trial
- MarketWatch: Japan may be set for world’s biggest IPO
- CNNMoney: Sony's PlayStation 4 finally goes on sale in China
- CNBC: Tiffany sales fall 1% on strong dollar
- BBC News: TSB agrees takeover by Spanish bank
- Forbes: The World's Most Ethical Companies 2015
- CNBC: 8 commodity trades on oil's slide
Self-development for traders: Technical price pattern analysis, habits of exceptional leaders, Thursday reads
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Price Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Crude Oil Probes Below $54, Gold in Digestion Mode
- MarketWatch: Two antidotes to stock-market volatility
- Forbes: 12 Habits of Exceptional Leaders
- MQL5 Blogs: Forex Income Boss: Review Examining Russ Horn’s FX Trading System Released
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Thursday Reads - China Stocks Rise to Highest, European Stocks Hit The Target and How the March and January Statements Compare