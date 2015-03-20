Weekly digest March 16-20: What Fed move means for economy, Gold major shift, Iran talks and their impact on oil

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: What Federal Reserve's decision means for economy



This week's main events, analysis: Eurozone inflation, UK budget, Iran talks



Forex news: Overview



Commodity market news: Overview



Company news: Sony's PlayStation, Amazon testing drones in US, Apple joining Dow Jones, world's most ethical companies



Self-development for traders: Technical price pattern analysis, habits of exceptional leaders, Thursday reads

