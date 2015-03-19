10 Thursday Reads - China Stocks Rise to Highest, European Stocks Hit The Target and How the March and January Statements Compare

0
178
- Market Valuation Metrics: Where Do We Stand? (Alpha Architect) but see Everyone Hates U.S. Stocks (Bloomberg)
- FOMC Day’s Wild Ride (Irrelevant Investor)
- Meet the New Bond King: Joshua Barrickman is the opposite of Bill Gross. But his Vanguard index fund is poised to become the biggest bond fund (WSJ)
- Don’t call it a currency war. Call it textbook economics (Real Time Economics)
- China Stocks Rise to Highest Since 2008 Amid World’s Best Rally (Bloomberg) see also European Stocks Hit The Target (Dana Lyons)
- Behind the Increase in Driving (New Geography)
- It’s the world’s biggest house for sale -- and it’s top secret (Telegraph)
- Sales of Streaming Music Top CDs in Flat Year for Industry (NYT)
- The Definition of Tough: How Chris Borland Walked Away From His Dream Job (Grantland) see also Is Chris Borland’s retirement the beginning of the end for the NFL? (Washington Post)
- Not-pot leaf gets 6th-grader in big trouble: An 11-year-old boy at Bedford Middle School was suspended for 364 days after being caught with a substance that tested negative for marijuana. (Roanoke Times)
What are you reading?
How the March and January Statements Compare: