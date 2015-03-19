10 Thursday Reads - China Stocks Rise to Highest, European Stocks Hit The Target and How the March and January Statements Compare

Market Valuation Metrics: Where Do We Stand? (Alpha Architect) but see Everyone Hates U.S. Stocks (Bloomberg)

FOMC Day’s Wild Ride (Irrelevant Investor)

Meet the New Bond King: Joshua Barrickman is the opposite of Bill Gross. But his Vanguard index fund is poised to become the biggest bond fund (WSJ)

Don’t call it a currency war. Call it textbook economics (Real Time Economics)

China Stocks Rise to Highest Since 2008 Amid World’s Best Rally (Bloomberg) see also European Stocks Hit The Target (Dana Lyons)

Behind the Increase in Driving (New Geography)

It’s the world’s biggest house for sale -- and it’s top secret (Telegraph)

Sales of Streaming Music Top CDs in Flat Year for Industry (NYT)

The Definition of Tough: How Chris Borland Walked Away From His Dream Job (Grantland) see also Is Chris Borland’s retirement the beginning of the end for the NFL? (Washington Post)

Not-pot leaf gets 6th-grader in big trouble: An 11-year-old boy at Bedford Middle School was suspended for 364 days after being caught with a substance that tested negative for marijuana. (Roanoke Times)

What are you reading?



How the March and January Statements Compare :





