10 Thursday Reads - China Stocks Rise to Highest, European Stocks Hit The Target and How the March and January Statements Compare


19 March 2015, 20:26
  • Market Valuation Metrics: Where Do We Stand? (Alpha Architect) but see Everyone Hates U.S. Stocks (Bloomberg)
  • FOMC Day’s Wild Ride (Irrelevant Investor)
  • Meet the New Bond King: Joshua Barrickman is the opposite of Bill Gross. But his Vanguard index fund is poised to become the biggest bond fund (WSJ)
  • Don’t call it a currency war. Call it textbook economics (Real Time Economics)
  • China Stocks Rise to Highest Since 2008 Amid World’s Best Rally (Bloomberg) see also European Stocks Hit The Target (Dana Lyons)
  • Behind the Increase in Driving (New Geography)
  • It’s the world’s biggest house for sale -- and it’s top secret (Telegraph)
  • Sales of Streaming Music Top CDs in Flat Year for Industry (NYT)
  • The Definition of Tough: How Chris Borland Walked Away From His Dream Job (Grantland) see also Is Chris Borland’s retirement the beginning of the end for the NFL? (Washington Post)
  • Not-pot leaf gets 6th-grader in big trouble: An 11-year-old boy at Bedford Middle School was suspended for 364 days after being caught with a substance that tested negative for marijuana. (Roanoke Times)

What are you reading?

How the March and January Statements Compare:



