NZD/USD forecast for the week of July 7, 2014, Technical Analysis

The NZD/USD pair had a slightly negative week over the last five sessions, that’s not to be very surprising in general, simply because this is the high that we had seen the pullback from. Nonetheless, we believe that this market doesn’t factor higher, and a move above the 0.88 level since this market looking for the 0.90 level given enough time. We believe that the 0.85 region is in fact the “floor” in this market at this moment in time, and therefore have no interest in selling the New Zealand dollar.









