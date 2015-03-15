FX Weekly Currency Score Wk12 / Sun. 15-Mar-2015

___________________________________________



The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

The last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. There are some changes and the new classification is provided here. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk11. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: CAD / CHF / JPY. The preferred range is from 3 to 5.

Weak: EUR / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 2.

Currency Score

Most of the currencies are at the right level except for the following combinations. The JPY is a point higher and the GBP is 1 point lower.

There is a light pullback at the moment for the GBP when looking at the market as a whole.

There is some increase of momentum for the JPY which is getting stronger.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the GBP which is most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the JPY is having a score of 6 and the GBP a score of 5. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency a score of 4 or 5. The JPY is getting stronger lately and switched places with the GBP last week.The conclusion is:





Currency Score difference



EUR/USD with the AUD/NZD

EUR/NZD with the AUD/USD





The EUR/USD is clearly in a downtrend and slightly outside the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/NZD is clearly in a downtrend but outside the Bollinger Band. A pullback is preferred so it gets inside the Bollinger Band again.

The AUD/NZD is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/USD is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

