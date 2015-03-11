FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk11 / Tue. 10-Mar-2015

Unfortunately all positions have been stopped out this week. No positions will be opened anymore until the Daily chart picks up the downtrend again.
GBP/JPY: Long
Positions are still open for the pair. The GBP looks still strong with a currency score of 7 and the JPY is still at the higher side of the range with a score remaining at 6. The currency looks strong in the 4 hour and Daily chart but weak in the longer time frames. The chances are high that the currency willweaken in the coming period.
Possible positions for this week
The EUR/USD and the USD/CHF are looking interesting. With the USD being by far the stronger currency and the EUR and CHF clearly being the weaker ones it seems still to be an opportunity.
FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking
and rating Wk11 / Update Tue. 10-Mar-2015
There will be 2 updates during the week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.
