Weekly digest Feb 23-27: Europe's economic gloom, crude oil rally, old school investors, protests in Greece

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Europe's economic gloom dispelled?
- Financial Times: Shafts of sunlight amid Europe's economic gloom
- The Economist: Greece and Europe: Outgamed
- The Irish Times: Increased consumer demand sees Spain’s economy grow by 1.4%
- The Washington Post: Germany’s economy is the envy of Europe. So why are record numbers of people living in poverty?
- FXEmpire: Low German Inflation Continues to Hide Underlying Economic Strength
- Investing.com: Deflation, Growth And The Timing Of The Next Recession
- Bloomberg: Europe Is `Very Attractive' For Investment, Ross Says
- Financial Times: A 'big bang' to expand Europe's economy
- News Letter: Sinn Fein’s contradictory approach to two unions: the UK and EU
- The Wall Street Journal: Google, Apple Talk Up Jobs, Investment in Europe
- The Guardian: German MPs approve Greek bailout extension - live updates
Greece's crisis, as seen by MQL5 community:
- EU's ultimatum, Greece's kamikaze strategy
- Why Greece's bailout crisis is actually failure of Troika
- Analysis: What will happen if Greece leaves euro zone
- Analyst: Athens should scrap deal and stop using euro
- Alert for investors: Greece is not EU's only risk
This week's main events, analysis: Janet Yellen's testimony and mistakes she wants to avoid, Britain's inflation, oil impact on Japan's inflation
- Reuters: European shares at fresh seven-year high as ECB QE nears
- The New York Times: Consumer Prices Drop, Primarily Because of Falling Gas Prices
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed's Yellen: Rate hike possible, but not earlier than June
- MarketWatch: Fed to look to Europe and Japan on timing of rate increase
- MQL5 Blogs: Underestimating too-low inflation - mistake Fed wants to avoid
- BBC News: US inflation rate remains negative
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of England's Carney: Low inflation is temporary, will return to 2% target within two years
- The Guardian: Bank of England to boost watchdog role after failing to spot forex rigging
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of Japan: Economy is recovering, rebound in oil would help anchor inflation
- CNNMoney: China under pressure as money floods out of the country
- Bloomberg: Saudis’ Oil Price War Is Paying Off
- The WSJ: Greece Can Pay Its Debts in Full, but It Won’t
- Bloomberg: Setbacks for Tsipras Stir Discord in Greek Ruling Party
- The Guardian: The EU’s plan for an energy union would call Vladimir Putin’s bluff
Forex news: Daily outlook
- Reuters: Dollar set for eighth month of gains on U.S. data, Fed outlook
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for February 27, 2015
- Pound Sterling Live: Westpac: GBP/AUD’s Two-Year Rally Could Struggle to Crack 2.02-2.04 Region
- DailyFX: Euro to Look Past German CPI, US Dollar Looks to 4Q GDP Revision
- FXStreet: EUR/GBP upside capped at 0.7300
- FXStreet: SEB: EUR/JPY focus turning towards 132.57-132.00 levels – eFXnews
- FXEmpire: EUR/CHF Forecast February 27, 2015, Technical Analysis
Commodity market news: Crude oil rally, gold fluctuations
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold trade coming back, if you can wait 2 years - Bank of America: "It's unlikely we go higher than 75 basis points
- Financial Express: Gold remains weak on sluggish demand, global cues
- FXEmpire: Comex Gold Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – February 27, 2015 Forecast
- Investing.com: Gold futures little changed ahead of U.S. GDP data
- DailyFX: Gold Holds Up at $1200, SPX 500 Remains in Consolidation Mode
- Investing.com: Crude oil rallies over 2% on weaker dollar
- Reuters: Brent rises to $61, set for first monthly gain since July
- Reuters: Oil market may have bottomed out: Reuters poll
- FuelFix: EIA: U.S. crude inventories grow again
Company news: British Airways's profits, HSBC scandal, Apple's patent trial
- The New York Times: Exxon Mobil Settles With New Jersey Over Damage
- MQL5 Blogs: Apple to pay $532.9 mln in patent trial
- Euronews: Ireland and Denmark get a slice of Apple as company announces huge European project
- The New York Times: Google Puts European Operations Under a Single Executive
- The WSJ: Chinese Internet Giants Go Mobile
- Euronews: A Toy story full of family favourites as Lego keeps building for the future
- MQL5 Blogs: World biggest IPO may be staged in China in 2016
- BBC News: HSBC bosses 'sorry' for tax dealings
- MQL5 Blogs: Morgan Stanley has reached $2.6bn settlement with US Department of Justice
- BBC News: BA owner reports soaring profits
- CNNMoney: Condom maker surges after South Korea legalizes adultery
- CNNMoney: RadioShack to sell name with $20 million opening bid
Self-development for traders: Old school investors, central banks, daily reads
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Wednesday Reads - Bullish Thing By Nasdaq, The Solar Business, Guide to The Automobile Industry and more
- The Globe and Mail: Why do central banks keep making the rich richer?
- The North Bay Business Journal: Global investment options amid economic stimulus
- Forbes: 10 Fundamental Success Truths We Forget Too Easily
- Barron's: Old School Investors
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Thursday Reads - Stock-market crash of 2016, facebook conspiracy, the 20 Best Investing Blogs and more