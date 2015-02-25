10 Wednesday Reads - Bullish Thing By Nasdaq, The Solar Business, Guide to The Automobile Industry and more

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- The Nasdaq is doing the most bullish thing a market can do (MarketWatch) but see As FTSE Hits a 15 year Record, Beneath the Surface... (Moneybeat)
- Climbing the Great Wall of Worry in China (Market Anthropology)
- The Winners Curse: Too Big to Succeed? (SSRN)
- The active fund management model is not fit for purpose (FT) see also Yes, the World Is Out to Get Active Managers (BV)
- The Entrant’s Guide to The Automobile Industry (Asymco)
- Gold Is the Worst Investment in History (Daily Finance)
- Gresham’s Dynamic: Why Bad Actors Dominate Financial Services (Scholarly Financial Planner) see also Five Ways Your Financial Adviser Can Screw Up Your Retirement, Legally (Bloomberg)
- Marco Rubio And The Pareto Frontier (FiveThirtyEight)
- The Solar Business Now Employs More Americans Than Coal Mining (Slate)
- Hackers impersonating IT staff popular tactic in data breaches, FireEye finds (ZDNet)
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