10 Wednesday Reads - Bullish Thing By Nasdaq, The Solar Business, Guide to The Automobile Industry and more

The Nasdaq is doing the most bullish thing a market can do (MarketWatch) but see As FTSE Hits a 15 year Record, Beneath the Surface... (Moneybeat)

As FTSE Hits a 15 year Record, Beneath the Surface... (Moneybeat) Climbing the Great Wall of Worry in China (Market Anthropology)

The Winners Curse: Too Big to Succeed? (SSRN)

The active fund management model is not fit for purpose (FT) see also Yes, the World Is Out to Get Active Managers (BV)

Yes, the World Is Out to Get Active Managers (BV) The Entrant’s Guide to The Automobile Industry (Asymco)

Gold Is the Worst Investment in History (Daily Finance)

Gresham’s Dynamic: Why Bad Actors Dominate Financial Services (Scholarly Financial Planner) see also Five Ways Your Financial Adviser Can Screw Up Your Retirement, Legally (Bloomberg)

Five Ways Your Financial Adviser Can Screw Up Your Retirement, Legally (Bloomberg) Marco Rubio And The Pareto Frontier (FiveThirtyEight)

The Solar Business Now Employs More Americans Than Coal Mining (Slate)

Hackers impersonating IT staff popular tactic in data breaches, FireEye finds (ZDNet)

What are you reading?