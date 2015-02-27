Gold trade coming back, if you can wait 2 years - Bank of America: "It's unlikely we go higher than 75 basis points

"Right now, investors are not in the mood for holding gold because they see the Fed raising rates. So, I think in the next three months you'll see downside risk, $1,100 an ounce is likely," Francisco Blanch, commodities analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch told CNBC.
"But if you look out 2-3 years, things are a lot brighter for gold," he said.
Gold kicked off the year with a bang, rising around 8 percent in January. However, the yellow meal has since erased most of its gains as a stronger dollar – driven by rate hike expectations –and gains in equities dim its appeal. Spot gold last traded around the $1,210 level.
Blanch's positive longer-term outlook for gold is driven by two factors.
First, the growing phenomenon of negative-yielding bonds, which makes gold look attractive in comparison.
"There are a growing number of government bonds
basically yielding zero or negative. As the number increases, I think a
lot of investors are going to wonder why they are holding a liability as
opposed to holding an outright asset like gold," he said.
"Once the Fed hikes are out of the way, we have a base for gold to recover. There's scope for gold to rise to $1,500-$1,600 within the next two years," he said.