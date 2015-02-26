10 Thursday Reads - Stock-market crash of 2016, facebook conspiracy, the 20 Best Investing Blogs and more
Market News

10 Thursday Reads - Stock-market crash of 2016, facebook conspiracy, the 20 Best Investing Blogs and more

26 February 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
532
  • Can stocks rise in spite of weak earnings growth? (SKrisiloff)
  • What is Google’s Market Share for Search? (Priceonomicssee also YouTube: 1 Billion Viewers, No Profit (WSJ)
  • On Scarcity (TRB)
  • New-Home Sales Are Surging. Why Aren’t Existing Homes As Hot? (Real Time Economicssee also America’s Fixer-Upper Housing Market (WSJ)
  • The Popular (But Risky) Habit Of Cherry-Picking Economic Data For Business-Cycle Analysis (The Capital Spectator)
  • Stock-market crash of 2016: The countdown begins (MarketWatchBut see Pundits Predicting ‘Crisis’ and ‘Crash’ Deserve Our Haughty Laughter (RCM)
  • Facebook conspiracy theorists fooled by even the most obvious anti-science trolling: study (Raw Story)
  • Margins might be the worst argument against the Apple Car (Voxsee also Secret to the Apple Car Is the Battery (Bloomberg View)
  • Gov. Christie Shifted Pension Cash to Wall Street, Costing New Jersey Taxpayers $3.8 Billion (IB Times)
  • The 20 Best Investing Blogs of 2015 (College Investor)



What are you reading?

#stock market, books, margins, ebooks