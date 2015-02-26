10 Thursday Reads - Stock-market crash of 2016, facebook conspiracy, the 20 Best Investing Blogs and more

0
- Can stocks rise in spite of weak earnings growth? (SKrisiloff)
- What is Google’s Market Share for Search? (Priceonomics) see also YouTube: 1 Billion Viewers, No Profit (WSJ)
- On Scarcity (TRB)
- New-Home Sales Are Surging. Why Aren’t Existing Homes As Hot? (Real Time Economics) see also America’s Fixer-Upper Housing Market (WSJ)
- The Popular (But Risky) Habit Of Cherry-Picking Economic Data For Business-Cycle Analysis (The Capital Spectator)
- Stock-market crash of 2016: The countdown begins (MarketWatch) But see Pundits Predicting ‘Crisis’ and ‘Crash’ Deserve Our Haughty Laughter (RCM)
- Facebook conspiracy theorists fooled by even the most obvious anti-science trolling: study (Raw Story)
- Margins might be the worst argument against the Apple Car (Vox) see also Secret to the Apple Car Is the Battery (Bloomberg View)
- Gov. Christie Shifted Pension Cash to Wall Street, Costing New Jersey Taxpayers $3.8 Billion (IB Times)
- The 20 Best Investing Blogs of 2015 (College Investor)
