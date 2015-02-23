Nasdaq - back with a whack

Last week I said Nasdaq was on a bull again and speculated if it could reach 4430, Weekly R1 level. And here we are at 4441:

However technicals look a little stretched now. Although a return to 4417 is possible, there's still little reason for cessation of the bull trend. Until the Fed raises rates, there's no fear of any super-correction yet. June is still far off.

But I will be using Market profile to see where we are on a day-to-day basis. Now we wait for Wall Street open.

