Euro rises on hopes Greek compromise may be reached

On Monday the common currency traded higher amid hopes for a compromise between Greece and its European partners, as the country's current bailout expires at the end of February.



EUR/USD was up 0.19% to 1.1413 from 1.1392 late Friday.

Later in the day Greece was due to restart negotiations with its creditors after talks on a new debt deal last week ended without an agreement. The country's current €240 billion bailout is due to expire on February 28 and the new Greek government does not want it extended, fuelling fears over a conflict with its creditors which could trigger the country’s exit from the euro zone.

On Sunday Athens said it was confident of reaching an agreement but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity measures in any new deal.

The euro edged up against the yen, with EUR/JPY easing up 0.12% to 135.41, off Friday’s low of 135.03, but still below last Thursday’s highs of 136.68.

In Japan, data released Monday indicated that the economy returned to growth in the final quarter of 2014, but growth was still weaker than expected, showing that the recovery remain fragile. Japan’s GDP expanded at an annual rate of 2.2% in the three months to December official data showed, falling short of forecasts for 3.7%.

In other trade, the yen drifted higher against the dollar, with USD/JPY dipping 0.10% to 118.61.