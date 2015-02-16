Australian stocks, mostly higher late Monday

On Monday Australian stocks traded higher after the close, as gains in the Information Technology, Energy and Resources sectors led shares higher.



The Sydney Stock Exchanges counted more rising stocks (347) than declining ones (233), and 34 ended unchanged.

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.19% to hit a new 3-year high at the close in Sydney.



The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Worleyparsons Ltd, which rose 10.23% or 1.07 points to trade at 11.53 at the close.



In the meantime, Paladin Energy Ltd added 9.59% or 0.035 points to end at 0.400 and UGL Ltd was up 9.20% or 0.155 points to 1.840 in late trade.

G8 Education Ltd was the worst performer, falling 10.04% or 0.480 points to trade at 4.300 at the close. Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd declined 4.45% or 0.640 points to end at 13.740 and Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:RRL) was down 3.27% or 0.065 points to 1.925.

Shares in Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd fell to 5-year highs; down 4.45% or 0.640 to 13.740. Shares in UGL Ltd rose to 5-year lows; gaining 9.20% or 0.155 to 1.840.

The S&P/ASX 200 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.61% to 16.155.

AUD/USD was up 0.35% to 0.7786, while AUD/JPY rose 0.26% to 92.27.

As of commodities, Gold for April delivery was up 0.38% or 4.70 to $1231.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude Oil for delivery in April fell 0.38% or 0.20 to hit $53.47 a barrel, while the April Brent Oil contract fell 0.19% or 0.12 to trade at $61.38 a barrel.