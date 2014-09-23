MetaQuotes Software Launches a New Representative Office in UAE

We are pleased to announce about the geographic expansion of the company by the establishing of a new representative office. MetaFintech LLC has become the company's official agent in the largest international business center of the Middle East - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

MetaFintech will be carrying out sales and technical support for all products of MetaQuotes Software - trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 as well as the system of business automation “TeamWox". The company will be targeting the South Asian region. All brokers and banks, operating there, will be potential clients.





“More and more brokerage companies are been established in UAE - states Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. – Therefore, the decision to extend the company's reach and the scope of cooperation with presence in this region was absolutely necessary. We must be within reach for our clients. The company is rapidly growing and its presence in Dubai will facilitate the expansion of our activity in the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. “

"We are truly proud to cater to the requirements of brokers in UAE, the Switzerland of the Middle East, - states the head of MetaFintech Manoj Choudhary. - Platforms have gone beyond the scope of "just being trading terminals" of the financial markets. Nowadays brokers demand a powerful ecosystem, which consist of a variety of services to enhance traders' capabilities. Such system should be able to facilitate a whole range of activities from automated copy trading to the ability to use trading robots from a specialized application store. Therefore, providing quality and professional services are among the priorities for MetaQuotes as our clients should be entitled of local service and expert help in any part of the world."

In the nearest future MetaQuotes Software has plans to announce the opening of another representative office in the Republic of South Africa.