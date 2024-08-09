This is a practical guide setting up MT4 / MT5 To Telegram Channel EA

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121163

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121701

HFT Passing Prop ea [MT5 Version] [MT4 Version]



Check out the Demo Version for Free How to install Demo Version : Download the file from the links below

Open the MT4/MT5 platform Select <<File>> from the main menu

Open Data Folder // MQL4/5 // Expert

Copy your EA file into this folder

Restart Meta Trader MT5 To Telegram Channel Demo Version MT4 To Telegram Channel Demo Version







MT5 / MT4 To Telegram Channel is an easy-to-use and customizable tool. This product is presented in an attractive graphical interface that allows you to send adjustable signals in two ways (Manual or Automatic) from Metatrader5 / 4 to the Telegram channel. In this case, your account becomes a Signal Provider.

All message formats - language - emojis can be adjusted and personalized.

You can Enable or Disable certain parts of the message.









Expert Settings

Expert Input





The Token and Chat ID were explained in the video above. If the option New Chart And Template is (true), when the Screenshot is taken, a new Chart will be opened and the added Template file will be executed, and the Screenshot will be taken with this condition. if (false), a Screenshot of the current Chart is taken. In this option Template File Name Create a Template file of the customized Chart and register the Template file name with [.tpl] extension here so that this Template file will be added when taking a Screenshot.

For Example (mqlexp.tpl). Specify the Width and Height for the Screenshot range in Pixels. Select the Period according to which the Screenshot will be taken. Screen Time is the delay time based on (ms). How long it takes to take a Screenshot. And it is recommended not to choose less than 2000 (ms). Review Time is the duration of the system check based on (ms) Based on this time period, it checks the changes made such as (opened new position - closing position - profit limit change or...) and sends data according to the applied settings. It is recommended not to choose less than 500 (ms). Win box and Loss box to display the amount of profit limit and loss limit in the Screenshot of closing position. Filter to Send Positions with personal Magic Number. Use the separator ',' some where between the two Magic Number.

For Example (12345,54321,12321). Filter to Not Send Positions with personal Magic Number. Use the separator ',' some where between the two Magic Number.

For Example (12345,54321,12321). Filter to Send Positions with specific Symbol Use the separator ',' some where between the two Symbol.

For Example (EURUSD,XAUUAD,US30). Filter to Not Send Positions with specific Symbol Use the separator ',' some where between the two Symbol.

For Example (EURUSD,XAUUAD,US30).



Main Panel