Strifor Trade2Telegram: Stream Your MetaTrader Trades to Telegram

If you work in a trading team, run a signal channel, or teach others how to trade — Strifor Trade2Telegram is the tool you’ve been looking for.

No more screenshots or manual trade explanations — this plugin automatically sends trade notifications from MetaTrader straight to Telegram.

How the Plugin Works

Trade2Telegram connects directly to your MetaTrader terminal and monitors all trading activity in real time.

Every action is instantly transmitted to your chosen Telegram chat or channel.

The plugin automatically reports:

trade openings and closings;

Stop Loss and Take Profit updates;

pending order triggers;

partial position closures.





Settings and Features You can fully customize how each message looks.

Include details such as:

instrument and trade direction (Buy/Sell);

position size;

entry and exit prices;

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels;

trade result — in points or account currency.

The plugin works directly through the Telegram Bot API, with no intermediaries or third-party services.

Simply enter your bot token and the chat or channel ID — and Trade2Telegram starts sending messages right away.

Key Advantages

Fully automated trade notifications for all trading actions;

Flexible message format and frequency settings — only the data you need;

Supports all order types , including market, pending, and partial close;

Optional personal or public trade statistics ;

Enhanced transparency and trust between traders and their teams or subscribers.

Why You’ll Love It

For trading teams — a shared, real-time information hub where everyone stays updated.

For signal providers — complete automation, no manual posting required.

For trading educators — a great way to demonstrate real trades as they happen.

Conclusion

Strifor Trade2Telegram is a simple yet powerful way to make your trading transparent and efficient.

Set it up once, and all your MetaTrader trades will instantly appear in Telegram — no screenshots, no manual reports, no wasted time.