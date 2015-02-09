Economic events outlook Feb 10-13

Below are listed the events which can influence markets this week:

Tuesday, February 10

China is to report on consumer and producer price inflation.

Wednesday, February 11

Eurozone finance ministers to hold a meeting in Brussels to seek a solution to the debt stand-off with Greece's new anti-austerity government

Thursday, February 12

The U.S. is to release reports on retail sales and initial jobless claims.

Friday, February 13

The eurozone is to unveil preliminary data on economic growth.

The U.S. is to round up the week with preliminary data on consumer sentiment.