Economic events outlook Feb 10-13

Below are listed the events which can influence markets this week:
Tuesday, February 10
China is to report on consumer and producer price inflation.
Wednesday, February 11
Eurozone finance ministers to hold a meeting in Brussels to seek a solution to the debt stand-off with Greece's new anti-austerity government
Thursday, February 12
The U.S. is to release reports on retail sales and initial jobless claims.
Friday, February 13
The eurozone is to unveil preliminary data on economic growth.
The U.S. is to round up the week with preliminary data on consumer sentiment.