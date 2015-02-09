Australian job advertisement data pressures Aussie

On Monday the Australian dollar traded lower against its U.S. peer, impacted by mixed Australian job advertisement data.



Demand for the greenback remained underpinned by Friday's strong employment report.



AUD/USD hit 0.7748 during late Asian trade, the pair's lowest since February 5; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.7768, declining 0.40%. Cable was likely to find support at 0.7723, the low of February 2 and resistance at 0.7851, the high of February 4.

Earlier, data showed that Australia's newspaper job advertisements declined 6.7% last month, after a 3.0% increase the previous month.

Internet job ads in Australia rose 1.5% in January, the report also showed, after a 1.8% gain in December.

Meanwhile, the greenback remained supported after the Labor Department reported on Friday that the U.S. economy added 257,000 jobs in January, far more than the 234,000 forecast by economists. December’s figure was revised to 329,000 from a previously reported 252,000.

Last month the unemployment rate rose to 5.7% from December’s 5.6% hourly earnings and the participation rate both saw increases in January.

The upbeat jobs report was seen as strong enough to indicate that the Federal Reserve will remain on track to start raising rates from near zero levels as early as June.

The Aussie was lower against the euro, with EUR/AUD climbing 0.58% to 1.4597.