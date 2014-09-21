China Huawei Opens R&D Unit In France

Chinese telecom device maker Huawei opened a new research and development organization in Southern France.

Located at Sophia Antipolis, this new R&D unit currently has 20 engineers and it will add ten more engineers by the end of 2014. Most of those engineers previous worked for Texas Instruments.



Huawei revealed that the company started operating in France from 2003 and the company announced in 2013 that they planned to recruit 170 researchers in the country by 2017. Huawei also said that they will invest GBP125 million, which is about USD203.3 million to build a new R&D center in Bristol, Britain. Huawei currently has a R&D unit in Britain's Ipswich. By 2017, Huawei plans to hire 300 employees for those two R&D units in Britain, so as to realize its goal of creating 5,500 jobs in Europe.



In addition, Huawei launched a new innovation center in Walldorf, Germany, in August 2014, which focusing on development of integrated products.

