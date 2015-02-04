Claim 100% Bonus

100% Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions



1. SN Financials promotes a 100% Welcome Bonus to all its activated New Clients, subject to the terms and Conditions contained in the present document



2. By sending a Welcome Bonus request to support@snfinancials.com during the term of this Offer, the Client acknowledges that he has read and agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions as well as by the SN Financials Trading Terms and Conditions.



3. To be eligible for the 100% Welcome Bonus, the Client must make a deposit.



4. The Client must send a Welcome Bonus request email to support@snfinancials.com and state his Full name and Account number. After approval of the support team the client will receive the Welcome Bonus.



5. The promotional period specifically for this Offer shall run from December 8th 2014.



6. The Offer will be limited to one account per Client, regardless of the number of accounts that the Client holds with SN Financials. No Client trading account will be credited with the Welcome Bonus if that account is already subject to another promotion. In such circumstances, the Client may open a separate account for the purpose of receiving the 100% Welcome Bonus. Transfers between accounts will not be eligible for the 100% Welcome Bonus.



7. Subject to all existing SN Financials terms and conditions (including the Trading Terms and Conditions as well as the present the 100% Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions) which are currently applicable and in force and govern the relationship of SN Financials and its Clients, eligible Clients will be entitled to receive 100% on the initial deposit only (the “Welcome Bonus”) on minimum account deposit of $500 USD currency only per Client.



8. The Welcome Bonus applies only to Client’s deposits during the promotional period. The promotional period is for 6 months from the date that the promotion starts, specified at point 5.



9. The Welcome Bonus is only available to Clients who deposit a minimum of $500 into their SN Financials trading account.



10. Maximum bonus for all accounts is $5,000.



11. The Welcome Bonus will be held solely for trading with SN Financials and cannot be withdrawn by the Client. The Welcome Bonus may be removed in full by SN Financials from the Client’s trading account, at any time or following a Client’s withdrawal request after the Welcome Bonus has been credited (whether during or after the promotional period) and immediately prior to the settlement of the withdrawal request.



12. Islamic accounts are not eligible for the Welcome Bonus.



13. If the Client starts trading before he receives his Welcome Bonus, the Client will not be entitled to the Welcome Bonus and it is on the Company’s discretion to grant the Welcome Bonus after the expiry of the 5 working days since the deposit took place.



14. Any bonus amount that has been removed cannot be reclaimed upon a client making subsequent deposits into the account. This means that any bonus claimed and/or removed counts towards the maximum Bonus amount of $5,000 USD as per Conditions of the Program



15. If the volume requirements are not fulfilled then the Credit Bonus amount can only be used for credit purposes. For the purpose of calculating volume requirements the following formula must be used:



Welcome Bonus Amount/2= Total Number of Standard Lots to be Completed





16. All deposit bonuses cannot support margin and cannot be used for the maintenance of opened orders i.e. your current bonus will be canceled from the account, if the equity on your account is less than the sum of the active bonus. That means the Bonus cannot be lost. In other words, if the Cash Equity (Equity -Credit Bonus) becomes zero or less, all previously awarded Credit Bonuses will be cancelled and withdrawn from the respective Client’s account. In these circumstances the Company shall not be liable for any consequences of the bonus cancelation, including, but not limited to, order(s) closure by Stop Out.



17. Internal fund transfers between trading Accounts are considered as withdrawals, therefore Bonus removal will apply if the amount being transferred is from the account that was originally credited with the 100% Welcome Bonus.



18. The Welcome Bonus will be credited into the eligible Client's account, as a notional sum, after all requirements set out in these terms and conditions have been met. The Bonus will not be recorded or construed as a liability of SN Financials towards the Clients and may be unilaterally, retroactively and unconditionally be withheld and subtracted from the Clients’ accounts, at any time and at the discretion of SN Financials.



19. In the case of fraud, such as receiving more than $5,000 bonus by one customer to several accounts, etc. SN Financials reserves the right to cancel the bonus accruals and profits derived from trade with the bonus from these accounts without prior notice. Conditions of Withdrawal Welcome Bonus To withdraw the bonus and / or the profits generated by the bonus credit, the following terms have to be met:



20. Client needs to trade as many lots as the bonus received divided by 2, before the bonus can become available cash.



21. Following receipt of the Welcome Bonus, if the Client requests, either during or after the promotional period, a withdrawal of funds from his account (or requests an internal transfer of funds from one account to another), SN Financials may, at its discretion, decide to remove, proportionally, the granted Welcome Bonus prior to proceeding with the Client’s withdrawal request based on the Client’s profit and/or loss ratio. Alternatively, SN Financials has the right to implement any other options it sees fit.



22. The Client acknowledges that Forex is leveraged product which involves a high level of risk. When trading in such products, it is possible for Clients to lose all, or part of their capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and Clients should ensure that they understand the risks involved. Clients should seek independent, professional advice if necessary