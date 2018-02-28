Join Tifia IB Challenge with stunning prizes!

We are happy to invite you to join our amazing IB Challenge with stunning prizes!

Asus ZenBook Pro 1st place

iPhone X 2nd place

Samsung Note 8 3d place

All our active partners can take part on this contest. Just register on the contest page by indicating your partner UID and choosing a nickname.

To get the one of the stunning prize and climb the TOP of this IB challenge you need to attract as much referrals as you can. Just show your business acumen and loyalty to Tifia broker.

Attract new clients, compete with other IBs from all round the world, earn on partner commission and get additional rewards from Tifia!

Join the contest now! Registration is already open!

https://tifia.com/contests/regional/ib-contest

The contest is held from 01.03.2018 to 01.06.2018.

Just register and become the best IB in the world of trading!





*)For more information contact your manager any time or visit Tifia's official website.