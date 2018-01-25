25.01.2018

The promotion is valid from 24.01.2018 to 28.01. 2018 inclusive.

to inclusive. There are no minimum and maximum deposit limits to get up to a 100% bonus.

bonus. The size of the bonus depends on the size of the leverage:

Bonus Size Leverage Size 100% 1:100 The 100% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:100 only 50% 1:200 The 50% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:200 only 33% 1:300 The 33% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:300 only 25% 1:400 The 25% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:400 only 10% 1:500 The 10% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:500 only

The bonus only applies to customers who have made an actual money deposit. Actual money deposit is an amount of all deposits minus all withdrawals made during the promotion period.

The bonus raises your capital and provides you more profit generating possibilities. The bonus cannot be withdrawn and expires when making a first withdrawal of funds.

The bonus does not apply to trading accounts opened through a referral link.

In order to receive up to a 100% bonus it is necessary to send a bonus request .

Once your notification has been received, the bonus will be added to your trading account within 1 business day upon receipt of the deposit. If the bonus request is sent on a weekend or holiday, the bonus will be ctedited the next working day after the holiday.

Dear all,We are glad to inform you thatis offering up to a 100% deposit bonus when crediting a newly opened or already existing trading account!If you have any questions, please feel free to





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