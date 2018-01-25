0
221
25.01.2018Dear all,
We are glad to inform you that Real Trade is offering up to a 100% deposit bonus when crediting a newly opened or already existing trading account!
Bonus Promotion Terms and Conditions:
- The promotion is valid from 24.01.2018 to 28.01.2018 inclusive.
- There are no minimum and maximum deposit limits to get up to a 100% bonus.
- The size of the bonus depends on the size of the leverage:
|Bonus Size
|Leverage Size
|100%
|1:100
|The 100% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:100 only
|50%
|1:200
|The 50% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:200 only
|33%
|1:300
|The 33% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:300 only
|25%
|1:400
|The 25% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:400 only
|10%
|1:500
|The 10% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:500 only
- The bonus only applies to customers who have made an actual money deposit. Actual money deposit is an amount of all deposits minus all withdrawals made during the promotion period.
- The bonus raises your capital and provides you more profit generating possibilities. The bonus cannot be withdrawn and expires when making a first withdrawal of funds.
- The bonus does not apply to trading accounts opened through a referral link.
- In order to receive up to a 100% bonus it is necessary to send a bonus request.
- Once your notification has been received, the bonus will be added to your trading account within 1 business day upon receipt of the deposit. If the bonus request is sent on a weekend or holiday, the bonus will be ctedited the next working day after the holiday.
Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
Real Trade Customer Support
E-mail: info@realtrader.org