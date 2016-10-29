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Dear NordFX Clients!
We are happy to inform you that today we start a promotion “Refer a Friend”. You will receive a pleasant bonus to your account for each client that you bring to the Company.
The promotion is simple and available for all the NordFX clients:
- Refer a Friend to NordFX
- The Friend will open an account and make а deposit
- You gain 10% of the Friend’s deposit
We invite everyone to take part in the promotion and get your bonus!
For more details, see http://nordfx.com/promo/refer_friend