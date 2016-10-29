Dear NordFX Clients!

We are happy to inform you that today we start a promotion “Refer a Friend”. You will receive a pleasant bonus to your account for each client that you bring to the Company.

The promotion is simple and available for all the NordFX clients:

Refer a Friend to NordFX The Friend will open an account and make а deposit You gain 10% of the Friend’s deposit

We invite everyone to take part in the promotion and get your bonus!

For more details, see http://nordfx.com/promo/refer_friend