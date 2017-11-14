100% Deposit Bonus
Company News

100% Deposit Bonus

14 November 2017, 18:46
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
269

14.11.2017

Dear all,

We are glad to inform you that Real Trade is offering up to a 100% deposit bonus when crediting a newly opened or already existing trading account!

Bonus Promotion Terms and Conditions:
  • The promotion is valid from 15.11.2017 to 15.12.2017 inclusive.
  • There are no minimum and maximum deposit limits to get up to a 100% bonus.
  • The size of the bonus depends on the size of the leverage:
Bonus Size Leverage Size
100% 1:100 The 100% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:100 only
50% 1:200 The 50% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:200 only
33% 1:300 The 33% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:300 only
25% 1:400 The 25% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:400 only
10% 1:500 The 10% bonus applies to trading accounts with a leverage of 1:500 only
  • The bonus only applies to customers who have made an actual money deposit. Actual money deposit is an amount of all deposits minus all withdrawals made during the promotion period.
  • The bonus raises your capital and provides you more profit generating possibilities. The bonus cannot be withdrawn and expires when making a first withdrawal of funds.
  • The bonus does not apply to trading accounts opened through a referral link.
  • In order to receive up to a 100% bonus it is necessary to send a bonus request.
  • Once your notification has been received, the bonus will be added to your trading account within 1 business day upon receipt of the deposit. If the bonus request is sent on a weekend or holiday, the bonus will be ctedited the next working day after the holiday.
If you have any questions, please feel free to .


Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
Real Trade Customer Support 
E-mail: info@realtrader.org

#Bonus