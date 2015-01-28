Episode 326: Where Grit Comes From

Welcome to The Traders Podcast. It’s Monday, January 19, 2015, and this is Episode 326.

In this show your host Rob Booker describes where grit comes from and how people generally go about obtaining it. Rob talks about how people who have been forged in the so-called fires of adversity tend to have grit, and he discusses how a self-inflicted boot camp, of this nature, isn’t practical for most people. So, Rob talks about how grit can be developed and obtained through becoming a more charitable individual. Don’t miss it! Thanks for listening.

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To all my Dear Friends and Traders,

I would be very happy to hear what is your opinion, and experience from forgiveness and it's relation to trading.

I am sure we all can contribute to each other as in bring more peace to ourselves about our past and for a better future.

Thank you for sharing.