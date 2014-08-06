Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: Momentum

newdigital, 2013.08.24 17:14

Momentum Technical Indicator

The momentum indicator uses equations to calculate the line of plotting. Momentum measures the velocity with which price changes. This is calculated as the difference between the current price candlestick and the average price of a selected number of price bars ago.

Momentum indicator represents the rate of change of the currency’s price over those specified time periods. The faster that prices rise, the bigger the increase in momentum. The faster that prices decline, the bigger the decrease in momentum.

As the price movement starts to slow down the momentum will also slow down and return to a median level.





Technical Analysis of Momentum Technical Indicator

The Momentum indicator is used to generate technical buy and sell signals. The three most common methods of generating trading signals used in Forex trading are:

Zero-Centerline Crossovers Signals :



A buy signal is generated when Momentum indicator crosses above zero



A sell signal is generated when Momentum indicator crosses below zero

Overbought/Oversold Levels :

Momentum is used as an overbought/oversold indicator, to identify potential overbought and oversold levels based on previous indicator readings; The previous high or low of the momentum indicator is used to determine the overbought and oversold levels.

Readings above the overbought level mean the currency pair is overbought and a price correction is pending

While readings below the oversold level the currency is oversold and a price rally is pending.

Trend Line Breakouts :

Trend lines can be drawn on the Momentum indicator connecting the peaks and troughs. Momentum is a leading indicator and it begins to turn before price thereby making it a leading indicator.

Bullish reversal- Momentum indicator readings breaking above a downward trend line warns of a possible bullish reversal signal while

Bearish reversal- momentum readings breaking below an upward trend line warns of a possible bearish reversal signal.



