WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, January 10 - 17 for Neural Networks in Trading: "everyone has an equal chance with the big boys to play in the market"

"We obtained a very signiﬁcant success in pre-dicting stock price the next day based on a day’s twitter sentiment. Going forward, we would liketo extend this analysis in several ways."

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The “Big Data” Solution For Wall Street

The article

"Machine learning provides distinctive insight to our comprehension of market dynamics and behavior. The algorithm has a built-in general mathematical framework that generates and verifies statistical hypotheses about stock price development. Machine learning tools such as artificial neural networks make this prediction system self-learning, and consistently determined to become more precise."



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'I Know First': An Advanced Self-Learning, Predictive Algorithm For Everyone

Good article about 'I Know First' and their NN solution for traders



“Till today, those kind of algorithms were used only by large institutions, clients like Goldman Sachs. Now, with this algorithm, everyone has an equal chance to play in the market with the big boys and to get the best market opportunities for the short- and the long-term based on his specific strategy.” In describing I Know First's breadth, he concluded with an example, “If someone is investing in ETFs, he can continue to invest on the ETF and get the best ETFs every day.”







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Quant Trading Without Neural Networks or Genetic Algorithms

This is old but good article which was quoted many times as one of the best article related to quants and NN. By the way - they are promoting their own platform (such as PAL) ... anyway - good to read about.

