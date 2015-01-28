Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Gold Prices Continue Pullback, Crude Oil Flat-Lining

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices put in a Shooting Star candlestick pattern below multi-year resistance, hinting a pullback may be ahead. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 11772 exposes the resistance-turned-support at 11715, the January 8 high.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion at 2047.50 exposes the 50% level at 2033.80. Alternatively, a turn back above the 76.4% Fib at 2064.30 aims for the December 29 high at 2092.60.



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices fell for a second consecutive day, with sellers now testing support at 1274.30 marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. A break below this barrier on a daily closing basis exposes the 1253.77-55.20 area marked by the October 21 high and the 38.2% level.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are stalling having attempted to recover as expected. A daily close above the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 50.49 exposes the 23.6% level at 53.77. Alternatively, a reversal below the 14.6% Fib expansion at 47.07 targets the 23.6% threshold at 43.79.



