TUTORIAL DIGEST - All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
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TUTORIAL DIGEST - All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

18 September 2014, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
490

This summary was created by Alain Verleyen

For traders

Analysis

For developers

  • A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
  • Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).

MT5 user interface

  • If you can't view the calendar tab, probably it's a choice a your broker :

This tab may be missing if the economic calendar is disabled on a trade server.


#fundamental analysis, economic calendar, Events, news trader