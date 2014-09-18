TUTORIAL DIGEST - All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

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This summary was created by Alain Verleyen
For traders
- New Video : How to delete Calendar Events from charts ?
- New Video : How to disable Calendar Events from charts ?
- New Video : How to export Calendar Events ?
- New Video : How to show only selected Calendar Events on a chart ?
- Main documentation for using the tab, can be found here.
Analysis
- What is Fundamental Analysis and how use MT5 for that.
- What are the events and the available indicators in calendar tab?
For developers
- A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
- Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).
MT5 user interface
- If you can't view the calendar tab, probably it's a choice a your broker :
This tab may be missing if the economic calendar is disabled on a trade server.