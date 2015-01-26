USDJPY Technical Analysis 2015, 25.01 - 01.02: Bearish Ranging with possible Breakdown

D1 price is on primary bearish and secndary ranging ranging market condition:
- The price is located to be inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo for ranging market condition
- Senkou
Span A line (the border of Ichimoku cloud/kumo) is located above the
price and very near to it for possible reversal which is indicating the
primary bearish with secondary ranging
- Chinkou Span line is crissing the price from above to below on open D1 line for possible breakdown
- Nearest support level is 115.85
- Nearest resistance level is 118.85
W1 price is on primary bullish with the secondary correction started in the middle of December last year.
MN price
is on bullish trend which was stopped by 121.84 resistance level.
If D1 price will break 115.85 support level so the ranging bearish with possible btreakdown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 118.85 resistance level so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to primary bullish condition
If not so we can see the ranging will be continuing
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 118.85 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 115.85 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on USDJPY price movement for this coming week)
2015-01-25 23:50 GMT (or 01:50 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Trade Balance]
2015-01-27 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
2015-01-27 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]
2015-01-27 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
2015-01-28 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2015-01-29 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-01-29 23:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - CPI]
2015-01-30 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on USDJPY price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|118.85
|115.85
|120.82
|115.56
|121.84
|100.82
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging