UK earnings lag behind inflation, unemployment drops more than expected

Reuters: according to official data, the earnings of British workers edged up in the three months to July but still lagged far behind inflation, even as unemployment fell more than expected.



The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also showed the slowest growth in employment in more than a year, suggesting some of the strength in the labour market might be easing.

Information released on Tuesday showed inflation in August slowed to 1.5 percent, matching a recent five-year low but still much higher than the latest pay data. The ONS said the number of people in employment rose by 74,000 to 30.609 million in the three months through July.

That was the slowest increase in employment since the April-June period of last year. The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in the month of August fell by 37,200, compared with a revised 37,400 in July.

The Bank of England has put pay at the centre of its thinking on when to raise interest rates and Wednesday's data helped explain why it halved its forecasts for earnings growth in 2014 to 1.25 percent. Britain's jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent between May and July, the lowest level since the September-November period of 2008, as Britain's economic recovery remained in high gear.