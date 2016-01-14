All eyes on Bank of England policy decision today - Westpac

14 Januari 2016 3:44 AM

FXStreet (Delhi) - Martina Song, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that markets will be focussed today on the Bank of England’s policy decision and we will also see the minutes.



Key Quotes



“Bank Rate should remain at 0.5%. Domestic data has been mixed, though inflation has remained persistently low and external headwinds remain. The ECB’s account of the monetary policy meeting is also due. The December ECB easing underwhelmed market expectations making today's account more interesting.



The Bank of Korea is widely expected to keep rates at 1.5%. A small majority are forecasting Bank Indonesia to cut by 25bp to 7.25% while the remainder expect a steady hand.”



Martina Song, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that markets will be focussed today on the Bank of England’s policy decision and we will also see the minutes.



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

