Pound jumps after BoE's Ben Broadbent remarks

The British currency rose after the deputy governor of the Bank of England for monetary policy warned investors about "focusing too obsessively" on the inflation targets when considering when interest rates may rise.

In a speech to a Reuters event, Ben Broadbent said that the outside world is mistaken focusing on one particular nugget - the Monetary Policy Committee's two-year inflation forecast, as it is a far from being a perfect indicator of interest rates.



"It involves lots of conditioning assumptions, not just forward interest rates, and any of these can change. Our understanding of the economy evolves over time and the economy itself is always subject to unforeseeable shocks. Empirically, the behaviour of the economy matters more for interest rates than prior forecasts."