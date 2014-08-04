GBPUSD Fundamentals of August 03 - August 10, 2014

0
Fundamental Forecast for Pound: Bearish
Traders sent the Sterling lower for the fourth-consecutive trading
week, and whether it can recover into the new month may depend on the
upcoming Bank of England monetary policy decision on the 7th and Inflation Report due the 13th.
- British Pound breakdown looks like the real deal, further losses ahead
- Disappointing UK Manufacturing data sends the GBP to fresh lows
We argue that a sharp shift in sentiment warns that the Sterling has made a significant top and is likely to continue lower. It will be important to watch any game-changing shifts from the Bank of England in the two weeks ahead, but a sharp reversal below the psychologically significant $1.70 mark leaves risks to the downside for the GBP.