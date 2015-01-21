USDCAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Bank of Canada Interest Rates and 324 Pips Price Movement

Overnight Rate

past data is 1.00%

forecast data is 1.00%

actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Overnight Rate] = PInterest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

Short term interest rates are the paramount factor in currency valuation - traders look at most other indicators merely to predict how rates will change in the future

