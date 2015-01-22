GBPUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Jobless Rate and 46 pips price movement

Unemployment Rate

past data is 6.0%

forecast data is 5.9%

actual data is 5.8% according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the past 3 months. Although it's generally viewed as a lagging indicator, the number of unemployed people is an important signal of overall economic health because consumer spending is highly correlated with labor-market conditions. Unemployment is also a major consideration for those steering the country's monetary policy.

"Comparing September to November 2014 with June to August 2014, the number of people in employment increased by 37,000 (to reach 30.80 million), the number of unemployed people fell by 58,000 (to reach 1.91 million) and the number of people not in the labour force (economically inactive) aged from 16 to 64 increased by 66,000 (to reach 9.09 million)."

GBPUSD M5: 74 pips price movement by GBP - Unemployment Rate news event :

