Aussie, kiwi climb vs dollar on Wednesday
Currency

Aussie, kiwi climb vs dollar on Wednesday

21 January 2015, 10:42
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The Australian dollar traded higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, supported by positive consumer sentiment data from Australia.

The New Zealand dollar also rose vs greenback recovering after two-week lows, despite the release of disappointing New Zealand inflation data.

AUD/USD headed for 0.8234 during late Asian trade, the pair's highest since January 19; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.8215, climbing 0.57%. The pair was likely to find support at 0.8066, the low of January 14 and resistance at 0.8300, the high of January 15.

The Westpac Banking Corporation said in a report that consumer sentiment rose to 2.4% this month, after a 5.7% decline in December.

NZD/USD hit 0.7783 during late Asian trade, the session high; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.7667, gaining 0.35%. The cable was likely to find support at 0.7620, Tuesday's low and a two-week low and resistance at 0.7781, the high of January 14.

Statistics New Zealand reported earlier Wednesday that consumer price inflation fell 0.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to expectations for a flat reading, after a 0.3% rise in the three months to September.

The data came a day after the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research said its business confidence index rose to 23 in the fourth quarter from a reading of 19 in the three months to September.

The Aussie was slightly higher against the New Zealand dollar, with AUD/NZD easing up 0.09% to 1.0712.

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