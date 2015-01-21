Aussie, kiwi climb vs dollar on Wednesday

The Australian dollar traded higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, supported by positive consumer sentiment data from Australia.



The New Zealand dollar also rose vs greenback recovering after two-week lows, despite the release of disappointing New Zealand inflation data.

AUD/USD headed for 0.8234 during late Asian trade, the pair's highest since January 19; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.8215, climbing 0.57%. The pair was likely to find support at 0.8066, the low of January 14 and resistance at 0.8300, the high of January 15.

The Westpac Banking Corporation said in a report that consumer sentiment rose to 2.4% this month, after a 5.7% decline in December.

NZD/USD hit 0.7783 during late Asian trade, the session high; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.7667, gaining 0.35%. The cable was likely to find support at 0.7620, Tuesday's low and a two-week low and resistance at 0.7781, the high of January 14.

Statistics New Zealand reported earlier Wednesday that consumer price inflation fell 0.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to expectations for a flat reading, after a 0.3% rise in the three months to September.

The data came a day after the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research said its business confidence index rose to 23 in the fourth quarter from a reading of 19 in the three months to September.

The Aussie was slightly higher against the New Zealand dollar, with AUD/NZD easing up 0.09% to 1.0712.