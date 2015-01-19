Bitcoin Cloud Miner ZeusHash Discontinue Services over Unprofitability

The depressive Bitcoin value seems to have hit the cloud mining businesses hard. ZeusHash discontinues its cloud mining operations after facing a week of financial losses.

In its announcement, the company elaborately explained customers that due to weakening Bitcoin value, they are not able to cover their maintenance costs. To avoid legal implications, ZeusHash further recalled its terms that clearly allows them to withdraw all sort of mining operations “if” they are unable to recover their maintenance fees for 10 days in a row. Excerpt:In a separate comment to CoinDesk, ZeusHash CEO Terry LI said:A few days back, another Bitcoin mining company Cex.io had also stopped providing cloud mining services due to no profitability.



The current Bitcoin market sentiment is bearish, and value is somewhere around $190.