All News for Today: Apple Hits New Record With Preorders, Miss America and Seahawks

Apple announced a record number of preorders for theand, with over four million devices sold in the first 24 hours.Apple is counting on the new, larger phones — iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, while the 6 Plus clocks in at 5.5 inches — to continue the company’s stellar growth trajectory. Analysts estimate the phones will be Apple’s best selling yet. They go on sale in stores on September 19.“iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are better in every way, and we are thrilled customers love them as much as we do,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “Pre-orders for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus set a new record for Apple, and we can’t wait to get our best iPhones yet into the hands of customers starting this Friday.”Manhattanite Kira Kazantsev is only 23-years-old but the blond bombshell is a scholar who speaks fluent Russian, fights against domestic violence, plans on attending law school and can sing a mean cover of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks took their legion of boom on the road yesterday as they took on the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. In the end, the Seahawks fell to 1-1 as the brutally hot weather played into the hands of the Chargers offense who was able to put up 30 points against the vaunted Seahawks defense.That's all news