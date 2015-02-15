Tim Cook says Apple Watch will have feature to ping people sitting for too long, as 'sitting is the new cancer'

Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts that according to published reports, “a lot of doctors believe sitting is the new cancer.”



Cook told the Apple Watch will include an option to ping people if they have been sitting for a long time.



As MacRumors reported, Cook made the comments while talking at the Goldman Sachs technology and Internet conference.

The head mentioned the Apple Watch, set for launch later this year, includes a feature to ping people when they’ve been sitting for a long time, according to the report.

Recent medical studies have linked extended sitting to higher risks of disability after the age of 60, MarketWatch reports.

