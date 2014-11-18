Apple Helps Hon Hai Achieve 22% Revenue Growth In October 2014

Hon Hai achieved combined operating revenue of NTD468.999 billion, which was about CNY94 billion, in October 2014, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.58% and an increase of 12.9% compared with September 2014.



Hon Hai revealed that its combined operating revenue in October 2014 was the second highest monthly revenue in the company's history, which was only second to its NTD490.931 billion revenue in December 2013. Meanwhile, the company's combined operating revenue from January to October 2014 reached NTD3.182 trillion, which was an increase of 5.82% compared with the same period of last year and record-high revenue for the first ten months of a year.



Hon Hai's outstanding performance in October was promoted by Apple's new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. On the other hand, Apple officially launched its new iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 tablets in October, which also drove the performance growth of Hon Hai.

