Something to Read - A Beginner's Guide to Short Term Trading: Maximize Your Profits in 3 Days to 3 Weeks

by Toni Turner

Trade you way to financial success!

Are you tired of playing the "buy-and-hope" game with your stocks? Savvy stock trader Toni Turner shows you the ins and outs and ups and downs of short-term trading. You'll learn how to buy and sell stocks on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis, so you can own the right stocks at the right time.

Turner's clear, common-sense advice, easy-to-follow explanations, and helpful examples will help you invest in the exciting and profitable world of short-term trading quickly and safely. In this revised edition, you'll get completely up-to-date information on:

New products such as ETFs and expanded coverage on sector investing

Resources for choosing an online broker New SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) rules and regulations

Updated charts and graphs with current examples

A Beginner's Guide to Short-Term Trading is the hands-on book designed to get you actively involved in every step of the trading process. Now you can take control of your portfolio and secure the financial freedom you've always dreamed of. Start planning your trades today!