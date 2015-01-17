Canada TSX Composite Stock Market Forecast 2015

The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices including but not limited to equity indices, Income Trust Indices, Capped Indices, GICS Indices and market cap based indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of both real-time and historical data for this index.Current Predictions for Canada's TSX Composite Stock Index Index Values, Average of Month:
|Month
|Date
|Forecast
Value
|50%
Correct +/-
|80%
Correct +/-
|0
|Nov 2014
|14,828.1
|+/-0
|+/-0
|1
|Dec 2014
|14,309
|+/-175
|+/-333
|2
|Jan 2015
|13,956
|+/-231
|+/-439
|3
|Feb 2015
|13,256
|+/-272
|+/-516
|4
|Mar 2015
|13,403
|+/-305
|+/-579
|5
|Apr 2015
|12,731
|+/-333
|+/-633
|6
|May 2015
|12,666
|+/-359
|+/-681
Chart of Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Stock Market Index
Chart of TSX Composite with Current Predictions
The S&P/TSX Composite Index has provided investors with a premier
indicator of market activity
for Canadian equity markets since its launch in 1977. With
approximately 95% coverage of the Canadian equities market, it is the
primary gauge for Canadian-based, Toronto Stock Exchange listed
companies.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index serves the dual purpose of a benchmark and an investable index. The index is designed to offer the representation of a broad benchmark index while maintaining the liquidity characteristics of narrower indices. This unique combination makes the S&P/TSX Composite Index ideal for portfolio management and index replication.