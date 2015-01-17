Canada TSX Composite Stock Market Forecast 2015

The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices including but not limited to equity indices, Income Trust Indices, Capped Indices, GICS Indices and market cap based indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of both real-time and historical data for this index.

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Nov 2014 14,828.1 +/-0 +/-0 1 Dec 2014 14,309 +/-175 +/-333 2 Jan 2015 13,956 +/-231 +/-439 3 Feb 2015 13,256 +/-272 +/-516 4 Mar 2015 13,403 +/-305 +/-579 5 Apr 2015 12,731 +/-333 +/-633 6 May 2015 12,666 +/-359 +/-681





Chart of Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Stock Market Index Chart of TSX Composite with Current Predictions









The S&P/TSX Composite Index has provided investors with a premier indicator of market activity for Canadian equity markets since its launch in 1977. With approximately 95% coverage of the Canadian equities market, it is the primary gauge for Canadian-based, Toronto Stock Exchange listed companies.



The S&P/TSX Composite Index serves the dual purpose of a benchmark and an investable index. The index is designed to offer the representation of a broad benchmark index while maintaining the liquidity characteristics of narrower indices. This unique combination makes the S&P/TSX Composite Index ideal for portfolio management and index replication.



