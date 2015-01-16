Double Top Gold - the question is will the swing now after a double top has formed

Gold and technical patterns go hand in hand in the market.

Many believe that gold finds more power in movements from technical patterns than fundamentals and I'm generally inclined to agree with them on that, except when it comes to FOMC and Non-farm payroll days.

The market reaction was strong and a solid pullback was a result. Markets will now be looking for further legs down if the selling pressure continues.

The next legs down are at 1225, 1218 and 1205. The first two legs are likely to be short term targets, for any mid to long traders the 1205 level. The 1225 level looks very possible in tonight's trading session and a break of that could see a quick rush down to 1218. Further breaking of that and I would look for the long target of 1205. But with that being said it's certainly not for everyone holding for that long in the market.

Either way the gold bulls have had a decent run as of late, and the bears are surely looking to swing in the current market. The question is will the swing now after a double top has formed. If we do see some bullish movements the double top support level could turn into a triple top, and a pullback of that would almost be certain if not brief – a few easy dollars for some traders. But gold is certainly one to watch tonight.



