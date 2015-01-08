GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Support Now Below 179.00

0
243
|Resistance
|Support
|181.41
|178.85
|184.58
|176.29
|186.53
|173.12
The British Pound slumped to a two-month low against the Japanese Yen, with prices now eyeing support below the 179.00 figure. A daily close below the 50%Fibonacci retracement at 178.85 exposes the 61.8% level at 176.29. Alternatively a reversal above the 38.2% retracement at 181.41clears the way for a challenge of the 23.6% retracement at 184.58.
Risk/reward considerations argue against entering short with prices in close proximity to support. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bullish reversal signal suggests taking up the long side is premature. We will remain flat for now, waiting for a more actionable opportunity to present itself.