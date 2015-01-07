NZD/USD Technical Analysis: looks set to test below the 0.76 figure against the US Dollar

Resistance

Support 0.7691 0.7556 0.7827

0.7401

0.7974

0.7256



The New Zealand Dollar looks set to test below the 0.76 figure against the US Dollar after narrowly overcoming chart support. A daily close below the 0.7556-80 area marked by the bottom of a falling channel and the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion exposes 38.2% level at 0.7401.







A very narrow break of support and the Hammer-like structure of the latest candle hint at elevated false breakout risk. With that in mind, we will tactically opt not to pursue a short position at this time and remain on the sidelines, waiting for a more attractive opportunity to present itself.