NZD/USD Technical Analysis: looks set to test below the 0.76 figure against the US Dollar
7 January 2015, 06:11
Resistance
 Support
0.76910.7556
0.7827
0.7401
0.7974
0.7256

The New Zealand Dollar looks set to test below the 0.76 figure against the US Dollar after narrowly overcoming chart support. A daily close below the 0.7556-80 area marked by the bottom of a falling channel and the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion exposes 38.2% level at 0.7401.





A very narrow break of support and the Hammer-like structure of the latest candle hint at elevated false breakout risk. With that in mind, we will tactically opt not to pursue a short position at this time and remain on the sidelines, waiting for a more attractive opportunity to present itself.
