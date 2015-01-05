FXTM Launches Thai Website

With the forex spotlight being on Asia throughout 2014 as one of the biggest and upcoming target markets, and with FXTM having scooped "Fastest Growing ECN Broker Asia" and "Best Partner Program Asia" by Global Banking and Finance Review 2014, an addition of another Asian language on our website seems only like a natural next step.

With that being said, we're very pleased to announce the launch our brand new Thai website!

We've made a commitment to make our website available in as many languages as possible, as we completely understand that clients prefer to browse their favorite websites in their native language. Our mission is to make this a reality and to make the user experience on our website as simple and pleasant as possible.

To access our Thai website, just select the option from our language drop-down menu on the top right of the FXTM website.