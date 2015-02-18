Cost-Free Trading with FXTM

ForexTime is excited to announce the launch of one of the most ground-breaking trading promotions this industry has ever seen - the Cost-Free Trading promotion!

What do we mean by cost-free?

You can now trade forex, gold & oil with FXTM, and every Monday, the spreads you paid all week will be returned to you as a Bonus. This means that win or lose, you can get up to €/$150* in a month just for trading!

To register, just log in to MyFXTM and select the Cost-Free Trading promotion.

Hurry up - registration ends soon!

For more information please visit Forex Time.