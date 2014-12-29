Pound to Dollar Forecasts 2015 by HSBC: Goldman Sachs and Barclays Exchange Rate Analysts

The outlook for the British pound (GBP) took a negative turn in October and it appears sentiment will struggle to improve as we head through 2015.A range of forecasts issued by big-name currency analysts, including HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Barclays, confirms the outlook favours the USD over the GBP in the longer-term.However, the trend lower for the pound to dollar exchange rate (GBP/USD) appears to be less precipitous following the inability to break lower through 1.56 on a number of occassions in November/December.At the time of writing the GBP to USD is seen at 1.5557.

The forecasted spot levels for the next 12 months are:

