NZDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 21.12 - 28.12: Ranging Bearish With Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Broken

D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging:
- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as
the nearest kumo border - this Senkou Span A line is acting as a virtual
border between the primary bearish and primary bullish on the chart
- Chinkou Span line is indicating the breakdown on close D1 bar and future possible downtrend with good price movement
- Nearest support levels are 0.7680 and 0.7608
- Nearest resistance level is 0.7870
W1 price is on bearish with secondary flat.
MN price
is on bearish breakdown with secondary ranging market condition - price came to inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo on close W1 bar.
If D1 price will break 0.7608
support level so the primary bearish breadown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 0.7870 resistance level so D1 market will be reversed to the ranging bullish
If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 0.7870 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.7608 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on NZDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-22 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Existing Home Sales]
2014-12-22 21:45 GMT (or 23:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Trade Balance]
2014-12-23 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
2014-12-23 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]
2014-12-24 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on NZDUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|0.7848
|0.7680
|0.7870
|0.7659
|0.8033
|0.7608
SUMMARY : bearish