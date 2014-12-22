NZDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 21.12 - 28.12: Ranging Bearish With Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Broken

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

past data is -911M

forecast data is -550M

actual data is -213M according to the latest press release

2014-12-22 21:45 GMT (or 23:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Trade Balance

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month. Export demand and currency demand are directly linked because foreigners must buy the domestic currency to pay for the nation's exports. Export demand also impacts production and prices at domestic manufacturers

New Zealand November Trade Deficit NZ$213 Million



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$213 million in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - representing 5.3 percent of exports.



The headline figure beat forecasts for a shortfall of 575 million following the NZ$908 million deficit in October.



Exports dipped 9.5 percent on year to NZ$4.02 billion - missing forecasts for NZ$4.03 billion, which would have been roughly unchanged from the previous month.



Dairy exports drove the fall, down 27 percent, with the quantity down 3.1 percent. The fall in dairy reflects the record high levels exported, mainly to China, in November 2013. A 20 percent rise in meat exports partially offset the fall, led by a price-driven rise in frozen beef.



"The fall in export values reflects a return from the high values late last year, led by China," international statistics manager Jason Attewell said. "The trend for exports to China is 42 percent lower than the series peak in December 2013, and is now at similar levels to 2012."



Imports fell an annual 1.3 percent to NZ$4.24 billion versus expectations for NZ$4.58 billion and down from NZ$4.94 billion a month earlier.



Capital goods (aircraft and helicopters) led the fall.



Year to date, New Zealand has a trade deficit of NZ$453 million - topping expectations for a deficit of NZ$774 million following the NZ$107 million annual deficit in the previous month.



This is the smallest November deficit since 2010, the bureau said. Record high exports late last year resulted in the first trade surplus for a November month (NZ$153 million) since 1991.